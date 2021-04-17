‘Gang involved in murder of woman’

CHENNAI

17 April 2021 01:21 IST

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Friday said that the murder of a young woman belonging to the Vanniyar community in Deviyanthal village in Kallakurichi district was committed by a gang that, he claimed, is involved in “staged romantic relationships”.

In a statement, he alleged that the woman was harassed by Rangasamy, who insisted that she marry him. “The harassment continued even after she got engaged. On April 2, Rangasamy waylaid her near her house and forced her to marry him. After she refused, Rangasamy, his brother Krishnasamy and his friend Ravindran slit her throat and threw the body in front of her house,” he alleged.

The PMK leader claimed that certain Scheduled Caste leaders were encouraging youngsters to get involved in “staged romantic relationships”, which were resulting in social breakdown and the murders of innocent young women.

