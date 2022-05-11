Gang hurls Molotov cocktails at police team in Cuddalore; none injured

The gang was engaged in stealing scarp materials from an abandoned petroleum refinery

The Molotov cocktails that were found at the premises of an abandoned oil refinery in Cuddalore SIPCOT on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A 50-member gang engaged in the theft of scrap materials from an abandoned petroleum refinery hurled six Molotov cocktails at a police team that tried to arrest them at Periyakuppam near here on Wednesday. The police have launched a search for the culprits who fled into the 2,100-acre premises located close to the Cuddalore coast.

The police said they rushed to Nagarjuna Oil Corporation Limited (NOCL) at Periyakuppam when they heard about the presence of a gang in the area. On seeing them, the gang members, including locals, hurled six Molotov cocktails at them and fled the spot. Three of the devices exploded near the team. However, no one was injured.

Superintendent of Police S. Sakthi Ganesan said the factory was abandoned and was covered with thick vegetation. “For the past two months, we have been taking action against habitual offenders who have been making use of boats to enter the premises. As many as 50 vehicles have been seized and 12 persons arrested so far. Cases have booked against 20 others,” he said.

Only a few persons were deployed as private security in the abandoned premises, he said, adding that a team had been formed to nab the offenders.