Gang goes on rampage, damages vehicles in Srivilliputtur

Srivilliputtur

23 August 2021

This incident is a sequel to a quarrel, that occurred on August 21, between two groups from Raittanpatti Street and Kottaipatti.

Following a quarrel between groups of people living in Raittanpatti Street and Kottaipatti in Srivilliputtur, a gang, armed with iron rods, logs and stones went on a rampage, damaging vehicles and intimidating locals, late on August 22.

The police said that when M. Sathyadevi, 40, was chatting with her relatives in front of her house in Raittanpatti street, the gang, including M. Balasubramanian, 24, and his brother Nagaraj, 22, from Kottaipatti came with iron rods, wooden logs and stones.

After abusing residents on the street, they damaged vehicles parked on the street at around 10.45 p.m. A car and five two-wheelers were damaged. After threatening the residents with dire consequences, the gang left the place.

Srivilliputtur Town police have registered a case of unlawful assembly, usage of abusive words, causing damage to vehicles and criminal intimidation.

The police said that one M. Kavinraj, 19, of Kottaipatti was attacked while riding a motorbike in Raittanpatti Street by local residents. Based on his complaint, the police had booked a few people from Raittanpatti Street, including two brothers M. Kali and Veerakumar, for the crime.

A police-picket has been posted in the area to prevent further untoward incidents.