Gang axes decades-old sandalwood tree at Sathanur crocodile farm

A four-member gang chopped off a decades-old sandalwood tree in a crocodile farm within the Sathanur Dam area, Tiruvannamalai, after attacking a forest guard, on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

Forest officials said forest guard V. Kesavan was doing rounds at the crocodile farm around midnight when a four-member gang barged into the area. They attacked Kesavan, tied him to a pole, and axed the sandalwood tree into wooden logs, with which they fled the spot in a mini-van.

The night watchman, who came to the farm, saw Kesavan tied to the pole. He immediately alerted senior forest officials, including District Forest Official (DFO) Yogesh Kumar Darg.

“Before committing the crime, they [the suspects] may have visited the crocodile park as members of the public to note down the activities and the tree species grown in it. Special teams have been formed to nab them,” S. Rajarajan, forest range officer, Crocodile Farm (Sathanur), told The Hindu.

Footages from the 10 CCTV cameras in the park are also being analysed. A case has been registered.

Idyllic spot

Forest officials said the farm was created by the State government in 1977. Spread across 4,832 sq.ft., the farm has 395 marsh crocodiles (crocodylus palustris) and a few fish grottos. It also consists of a park. Of the 380 trees in the park, around 20 are sandalwood trees. These trees were planted more than two decades ago as part of an afforestation drive by the Forest Department to increase green cover in the area. Forest officials said that, along with teak and red sanders, sandalwood trees are classified as endangered species under the WildLife (Protection) Act, 1972.