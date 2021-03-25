Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections | Sonia, Rahul, Priyanka to campaign

CHENNAI

25 March 2021 01:22 IST

Congress names 30 star campaigners

Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi will be among the Congress’s high-profile campaigners in Tamil Nadu for the upcoming Assembly poll on April 6. The Congress has named 30 star campaigners for the State.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, Rajya Sabha MP and former Union Minister P. Chidambaram, AICC in-charge of Tamil Nadu Dinesh Gundu Rao, AICC observers for Tamil Nadu Veerappa Moily, Pallam Raju and Nitin Raut, former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, D.K. Shivakumar, Manish Tiwari, Sirivella Prasad, and Sanjay Dutt will be campaigning in the State.

Former IAS officer Sasikanth Senthil, K.R. Ramasamy, A. Chellakumar, Manickam Tagore, K.V. Thangkabalu, E.V.K.S. Elangovan, Su. Thirunavukkarasar, E.M. Sudarsana Natchiappan, R. Dhanushkodi Adithan, Dr. K. Jayakumar, M.K. Vishnu Prasad, S. Peter Alphonse, S. Jothimani, and Karti Chidambaram have been named as campaigners.

