Gandhiji, Patel would have been reduced to caste leaders had they been born in Tamil Nadu: Governor R.N. Ravi

If Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel had been born in Tamil Nadu, they would have been reduced to caste leaders, according to Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi.

Speaking at the commemoration of Jambudweep Proclamation and felicitation of those who did a research on unsung freedom fighters at the Raj Bhavan on Sunday, Mr. Ravi said it was unfortunate that the Marudhu brothers who fought for the nation at the cost of their lives “were reduced to caste leaders”.

After Independence, Mr. Ravi said, we forgot the freedom fighters and looked at them as strangers. “Instead, we are glorifying those who destroyed us and some people are glad to say the freedom was gifted to us.”

Over 80 researchers carried out special projects on unsung freedom fighters from Tamil Nadu. The Governor also felicitated the descendants of Marudhu brothers and the eminent speakers on the occasion.

The Governor paid floral tributes to the portrait of Marudhu brothers. Professor N.S. Santhosh Kumar, Vice- Chancellor, The Tamil Nadu Dr. Ambedkar Law University; founders of Bharat Gyan Hari and Hema Hari; author of ‘Battle of Panchalankurichi’ P.Senthil Kumar; The Hindu’s Senior Deputy Editor B. Kolappan; Professor K.S. Sarwani, Director IQAC & Director DDE, The Tamil Nadu Dr. Ambedkar Law University participated.

