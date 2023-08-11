HamberMenu
Gandhian values can help students become good and responsible citizens, says T.N. Governor R.N. Ravi

Speaking at an interactive session at Jawadhu Tribal Higher Secondary School at Guniganthur village in Tiruvannamalai, he told students to dream big and work hard to achieve them regardless of everyday hardships

August 11, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - TIRUVANNAMALAI

The Hindu Bureau
Governor R.N. Ravi speaking at the event in Guniganthur village in Tiruvannamalai on Friday.

Governor R.N. Ravi speaking at the event in Guniganthur village in Tiruvannamalai on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi here on Friday said only Gandhian values could save the country as they help students become good and responsible citizens.

Speaking with students and parents at an interactive session at Jawadhu Tribal Higher Secondary School at Guniganthur village in Tiruvannamalai, which was organised by the Jawadhu Hills-based Society for Rural Development (SFRD), he said nowadays many people had slowly forgotten Gandhian values. However, only a strong belief in these values could save the country from its challenges. “Students must understand that they are not merely the future of their family and society but are the future of the country. Gandhian values will make them [students] good and responsible citizens,” he said.

Taking a leaf out of former President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam’s ideas, Mr. Ravi said students should always dream big and work hard to achieve them regardless of everyday hardships. Recounting his own experience, he said despite studying in a village that had no electricity and proper roads till high school, he was able to achieve his dream in his life through sustained hard work. “I have three pieces of advice to students – dream big, work hard to achieve it and finally have belief in yourself. You are the seeds of a banyan tree that can grow larger during its lifetime,” he said.

The Governor highlighted the need for alumni of a school to contribute to the growth and welfare of its current students in achieving their dreams. The alumni should regularly interact with their juniors and motivate them to become successful in their life. They should also help poor students in the school by contributing in whatever way they could.

Mr. Ravi urged all students and parents of the school to hoist national flags in their houses to celebrate Independence Day, as such a gesture symbolised the oneness among us. Earlier in the day, he visited the school campus and interacted with the students.

Formed in June 1991 as a middle school, it is maintained by the Department of Tribal Welfare and has 1,771 students, including over 500 girls, from around 350 tribal hamlets in Jawadhu Hills. Despite its remoteness, the school has recorded 100% pass percentage in Classes X and XII since its upgradation in 1993.

K. Arjunan, secretary, SFRD, P. Silambi, administrative officer, SFRD, G. Balaji, president, SFRD, and V. Anbu, headmaster in-charge of the school, participated.

