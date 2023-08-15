Gandhi visited areas hit by communal riots in Noakhali to restore peace, recalls Stalin

August 15, 2023 11:16 pm | Updated 11:16 pm IST - CHENNAI

Referring to pages from the history during his Independence Day speech on Tuesday, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin recalled that Mahatma Gandhi had visited areas hit by communal riots at Noakhali in the then Bengal to restore peace instead of taking part in the celebrations in Delhi when India attained freedom in 1947.

“He did not visit the safe places, but went and stayed in the areas where people affected by the violence had lived. Mahatma controlled the riots with his noble intention and good heart,” Mr. Stalin said, elaborating on the idea of India that were in the minds of the people who struggled for the country’s freedom.

He also recalled a letter from the last Viceroy of India, Lord Louis Mountbatten, to Gandhi appreciating the latter for controlling the riots in the then Bengal as a single person when about 55,000 personnel were unable to control the riots that happened in the then Punjab.

“The Mahatma, who restored peace in [the then] Calcutta [Presidency], then came to Delhi. He brought in peace. He thought that if people were to fight each other over religion and other issues, it was important to visit and pacify them to restore peace,” Mr. Stalin said.

Quoting from the ideals advocated by late social reformers B.R. Ambedkar and Periyar E.V. Ramasamy, Mr. Stalin said these leaders stood for an India that upheld equality and fraternity. “India is not what it is because of its boundaries. It should be made in ideas.”

Later in the day, in a social media post, Mr. Stalin said: “As we celebrate India’s journey towards Independence, let us reaffirm our commitment to preserving the diverse fabric of our Union. Together, as part of INDIA, we stand strong to safeguard our Constitution’s ideals of democracy, unity, and diversity.”