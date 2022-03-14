Gandhi Peace Foundation launches project for macro peace

Special Correspondent March 14, 2022 00:50 IST

The duration of the programme is from April 1 to July 1 and is open to those aged between 10 and 25.

Chennai-based Gandhi Peace Foundation has announced a project to promote ‘Macro World Peace’ by empowering the youth. Youth can visit the Foundation’s YouTube channel to understand the concept and create their own video in Tamil or English of less than three minutes and share the link with them, according to a release. The project duration is from April 1 to July 1 and is open to those aged between 10 and 25. Fifty videos in each language will be shortlisted and awarded with books worth ₹2,000 along with a participation certificate. Five best videos in each language will be uploaded on the official website of the Gandhi Peace Foundation, and the winners will be honoured in the function to be held on August 11.



