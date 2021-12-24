Gana Singer held for obscene song

CHENNAI

The Cyber Crime Police of Tiruvallur district has arrested a Gana singer after a video of his song about minor girls with obscene content went viral on social media.

In the 30-second video clip, the gana singer Saravedi Saravanan alias Saran was seen singing that he would impregnate a Class 8 girl. Several netizens expressed their anger over social media.

Tiruvallur SP R.V.Varunkumar said that the act of the singer was unsavory. Soon he was arrested by the Cyber Crime Police and booked under Section 67B of the Information Technology Act. He apologised to the police and assured that he would not post songs with obscene content. He was let off later.

Saravedi Saravanan became popular following his YouTube channel in which he has been posting videos of him singing gana songs penned and composed by him. He also has sung in films.