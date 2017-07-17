Game over for Dravidian majors, says Ramadoss

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Sunday asserted that the game was over for the AIADMK and the DMK in Tamil Nadu, and reiterated that his party would never form an alliance with either of the Dravidian parties.

“AIADMK is vanishing in the State. The DMK is trying to take advantage (of this) but they will also fade. The PMK is in a good position to capture power in the State and change the political equation,” he told reporters after hoisting the party’s flag at its Chennai headquarters to mark the completion of the 28th year of the party’s founding.

Mr. Ramadoss claimed that the party can win 15 seats in the next Parliamentary elections and do well in the Assembly elections by going alone.

“We will welcome parties (other than the DMK and the AIADMK) who will accept our leadership and form an alliance,” the PMK leader said.

Mr. Ramadoss added that the party has decided to boycott the presidential elections (it has a lone MP) and will take a call later on the Vice-President election.

The PMK leader said that the party has raised key issues facing the people and played a major role in closing down Tasmac shops on the highways.