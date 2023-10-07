Gaganyaan mission: KCP to hand over crew model structure

October 07, 2023 12:55 am | Updated 12:55 am IST - CHENNAI

The Chennai-based KCP Limited will hand over one of the two orders it received from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for Integrated Air Drop Test-Crew Model Structure (IADT-CM) fabrication for the Human Space Flight Mission, Gaganyaan.

Indira Dutt, chairman and managing director, KCP Group, will hand over the structure to R. Hutton, Acting Director, Human Space Flight Center, ISRO, on Saturday at KCP-Heavy Engineering unit at Thiruvottiyur here.

The structure is for demonstrating the technology preparedness before the mission.

“KCP has been manufacturing critical components for the defence, space and nuclear sectors for the past decades. Our association with ISRO dates back to over 30 years. We have supplied heavy structural parts like 2nd Mobile Launch Pad, Ground Hardware for Propellant Casting and Vehicle Launching facilities to Sriharikota (SHAR-ISRO)..,” Ms. Dutt told reporters on Friday. KCP is in a position to supply the 2nd IADT structure by March 2024, she added.

KCP-Heavy Engineering unit is supplying equipment for core engineering sectors such

