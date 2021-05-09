Gagandeep Singh Bedi is Chennai Corporation Commissioner

Mr. Bedi was formerly agricultural production commissioner, and Agriculture Secretary.

Senior IAS official Gagandeep Singh Bedi has been posted as Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner. Existing Corporation Commissioner G. Prakash has been transferred. The new posting for Mr. Prakash is yet to be announced by the government.

Mr. Gagandeep Singh Bedi is a senior official in the rank of principal secretary with experience in various aspects of disaster management for many years.

Mr. Bedi was formerly agricultural production commissioner, and Agriculture Secretary.

In the order transferring Mr. Bedi, the government has also declared that the post of Principal Secretary/Commissioner, Greater Chennai Corporation will be equivalent in status and responsibilities to the cadre post of principal Secretary-cum-commissioner.

Mr.Prakash was Corporation Commissioner for more than two years in the civic body, taking charge on February 21, 2019. During his tenure, projects such as Rs.150 crore command and control centre, installation of smart poles with facial recognition camera and privatisation of solid waste management in many zones were implemented.

He also initiated decentralised waste management in 200 wards of the city. During the pandemic, as the head of the Corporation, he initiated oxygen support beds in four locations including Nandambakkam, Manali, Injambakkam and Tondiarpet. The oxygen beds will be launched on Monday. Last year, the corporation increased testing of residents and focused on isolation and treatment of patients to contain the spread of COVID.

On Sunday, Mr.Prakash participated in the event to launch a siddha COVID care centre in Vysarpadi by Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, a few hours before the order transferring him was issued.