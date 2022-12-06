G20 presidency: Stalin assures Centre of T.N.’s full support and cooperation

December 06, 2022 02:43 pm | Updated 02:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

Taking part in the G20 preparatory meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior Union Ministers in Delhi on Monday evening, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin assured the Union government of Tamil Nadu’s full support and co-operation in conducting the conferences to mark India’s G20 presidency.

“This is a matter of great pride to our country and we have a very important role to play in promoting international understanding. India is keenly observed by not just G20 countries, but all countries around the globe,” he said. Mr. Stalin strongly believed the Prime Minister would use this opportunity to promote the values of peace, non-violence, harmony, equality and equal justice all over the world.

In line with India’s climate change targets, Tamil Nadu has been taking up many efforts, he said, and pointed to the setting up of the ‘TN Green Climate Company’, a Special Purpose Vehicle to manage nature conservation missions and tackle climate change.

“We will continue to support the Indian government in all ways, to fulfill its global commitments. We will show India’s greatness to the world. I thank our Prime Minister on behalf of the people of Tamil Nadu for this opportunity,” Mr. Stalin said, and also congratulated Mr. Modi on India assuming the G20 Presidency for 2023.