G20 Framework Working Group meeting in Chennai to focus on macroeconomic impact of food, climate change

March 23, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Second G20 Framework Working Group (FWG) meeting under India’s G20 Presidency will be held in Chennai on March 24 and 25.

V. Anantha Nageswaran, Chief Economic Adviser to the Union Government and Clare Lombardelli, Chief Economic Adviser, U.K. Treasury, will jointly chair the meeting.

Over 80 delegates from G20 member countries, invitee countries and various international and regional organisations will participate in this meeting, Mr. Nageswaran said at a press conference on Thursday.

The G20 FWG focuses on global macro economic issues. Under India’s Presidency, the group will focus on macroeconomic impacts of food and energy insecurity, climate change and transition pathways, he said.

The meeting will focus on sharing policy experiences on these issues and discuss the way ahead and advise G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors who will be meeting in Washington D.C. on April 12 and 13, Mr. Nageswaran said.

On the sidelines of the G20 FWG meeting, a panel discussion on “Macroeconomic impact of climate change and transition pathways” will be held on March 25, in collaboration with the UAE who will be holding the COP-28 Presidency, UAE, he said.

The delegates will attend “Ratri Bhoj Par Samvad” (conversation over dinner) and enjoy the rich cultural heritage of Tamil Nadu as well as diverse cuisine, according to a statement.

To a question, Mr. Nageswaran said India’s inflation was expected to come down and the country was well prepared to handle the global uncertainties. He said the discussions were not binding and it was a forum for sharing information and experiences among countries.