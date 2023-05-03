G. Venkataraman posted as T.N.’s Additional Director-General of Police, CB-CID

May 03, 2023 10:38 am | Updated 10:38 am IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu government, on Tuesday, posted G. Venkataraman as the Additional Director-General of Police of the CB-CID, replacing Abhay Kumar Singh. Mr. Singh has been posted as the head of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC).

The government also posted B. Bala Naga Devi as the ADGP, Administration, a post earlier held by Mr. Venkataraman. She will also hold the full additional charge of ADGP, Headquarters until further orders. H.M. Jayaram has been posted as ADGP, Operations, a post earlier held by Ms. Devi.