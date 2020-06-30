G. O. issued to transfer Sattankulam case to CBI

The State government on Monday issued an order transferring the case relating to the deaths of P. Jeyaraj and his son J. Benicks of Sattankulam to the Central Bureau of Investigation.
The order was issued after accepting a proposal of Director General of Police J.K. Tripathy that the two cases registered in the Kovilpatti East police station, based on complaints lodged by the Sub-Jail Superintendent Sankar, be transferred to the CBI “in order to facilitate a free and fair investigation.”
It was mentioned that the Sattankulam police received a complaint that Jeyaraj and his son were in violation of prohibitory orders issued by the State by keeping their shop open. When police asked them to close shop, “they abused, prevented the police constables from discharging official duty and threatened them with dire consequences.”
Both accused were arrested on June 19 and produced before the Judicial Magistrate, Sattankulam, the next day. They were also produced before the duty doctor at the government hospital before being remanded in judicial custody at the Sub-Jail in Kovilpatti. On June 22, both Jeyaraj and Benicks were admitted to the government hospital, where they died while undergoing treatment.
