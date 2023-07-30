ADVERTISEMENT

G. Kannabiran, founding director of IIIT Sri City, takes over as NAAC director

July 30, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

G. Kannabiran

 

Former director-in-charge of the National Institute of Technology - Tiruchi G. Kannabiran has been appointed as the new director of the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). 

Mr. Kannabiran assumed charge on Friday and will hold the post for five years. He was the founding director of the Indian Institute of information Technology, Sri City, Andhra Pradesh, and worked for five years between 2018 and 2023 in that post. 

An NIT alumnus and senior professor of instrumentation systems, he has over 30 years of experience in teaching, research and administration. He has served as dean of research and consultancy and has been director in-charge at NIT. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

At IIIT Sri City, he has contributed significantly to making the institution NEP 2020-ready. Skill development, holistic and inclusive education, and credit transfer schemes were introduced. Under his leadership, the institution had adopted neighbouring villages under the Unnat Bharat Abhiyan and launched industry engagements at multiple levels. He has served as director in-charge of NIT Puducherry. Mr. Kannabiran’s special focus in entrepreneurship and skill development led to his founding two Section 8 companies to support entrepreneurs. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US