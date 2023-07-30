G. Kannabiran, founding director of IIIT Sri City, takes over as NAAC director

July 30, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

Former director-in-charge of the National Institute of Technology - Tiruchi G. Kannabiran has been appointed as the new director of the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

Mr. Kannabiran assumed charge on Friday and will hold the post for five years. He was the founding director of the Indian Institute of information Technology, Sri City, Andhra Pradesh, and worked for five years between 2018 and 2023 in that post.

An NIT alumnus and senior professor of instrumentation systems, he has over 30 years of experience in teaching, research and administration. He has served as dean of research and consultancy and has been director in-charge at NIT.

At IIIT Sri City, he has contributed significantly to making the institution NEP 2020-ready. Skill development, holistic and inclusive education, and credit transfer schemes were introduced. Under his leadership, the institution had adopted neighbouring villages under the Unnat Bharat Abhiyan and launched industry engagements at multiple levels. He has served as director in-charge of NIT Puducherry. Mr. Kannabiran’s special focus in entrepreneurship and skill development led to his founding two Section 8 companies to support entrepreneurs.

