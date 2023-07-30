HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

G. Kannabiran, founding director of IIIT Sri City, takes over as NAAC director

July 30, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
G. Kannabiran

G. Kannabiran

 

Former director-in-charge of the National Institute of Technology - Tiruchi G. Kannabiran has been appointed as the new director of the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). 

Mr. Kannabiran assumed charge on Friday and will hold the post for five years. He was the founding director of the Indian Institute of information Technology, Sri City, Andhra Pradesh, and worked for five years between 2018 and 2023 in that post. 

An NIT alumnus and senior professor of instrumentation systems, he has over 30 years of experience in teaching, research and administration. He has served as dean of research and consultancy and has been director in-charge at NIT. 

At IIIT Sri City, he has contributed significantly to making the institution NEP 2020-ready. Skill development, holistic and inclusive education, and credit transfer schemes were introduced. Under his leadership, the institution had adopted neighbouring villages under the Unnat Bharat Abhiyan and launched industry engagements at multiple levels. He has served as director in-charge of NIT Puducherry. Mr. Kannabiran’s special focus in entrepreneurship and skill development led to his founding two Section 8 companies to support entrepreneurs. 

Related Topics

higher education / university / Chennai

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.