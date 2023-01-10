Future of computer science lies in interdisciplinary collaboration, says expert

January 10, 2023 10:55 pm | Updated 10:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

The future of computing depends on human ingenuity and connecting with people to find solutions to problems troubling humanity.

In the 50 years since computers were designed, science had moved to developing software applications that have taken over mundane human tasks and help the brain process information besides assisting professionals – be they doctors, artists, finance analysts, lawyers or film makers.

John Mitchell, chair, Computer Science Department, Stanford University, here at Sai University’s invitation, told students that interdisciplinary collaborations would determine developments and innovations in the field.

There is no limit to what computing could do, he said, giving examples of friends, colleagues and fellow researchers who used computing in diverse disciplines – from healthcare to driving a car; from bitcoins and block chains to animation in film making; from history to creating artwork; from understanding virality of content on communication platform to biosciences which used machine learning to diagnose skin cancer or design drugs.

“Progress will come not just by having expertise in computing but by teaming updata science experts with people who understand medicine, law, humanities, arts, the sustainability problems and so on,” he said.

Computer science students must understand the aspects of computing and “also learn something else so that you have a goal in life, you have a way to connect”. Such learning would help use the tools and science to address a complicated problem.

Vice-Chancellor Jamshed Barucha said liberal education that the university espoused was about giving the child a chance to find what makes him or her tick and a chance for development. KV. Ramani, founder-Chancellor, recalled the downfall of some of the big tech-savvy companies that did not adapt to change.

Bhavani Shankar, Chairman of Chennai Sahodaya Schools, said liberal education would be the best way forward, citing his own example of how his learning curve began when he was past 50 years of age.