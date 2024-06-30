Further expansion of the city may make development unsustainable

In the Assembly on June 22, Municipal Administration and Water Supply Minister K.N. Nehru announced further expansion of Chennai, proposing to increase the number of councillors from 200 to 300, owing to the merger of villages with the city.

The expansion promises more infrastructure for the newly included areas. But this may also pose a challenge to the civic body in sustaining development. The earlier expansion of the Greater Chennai Corporation took place in 2011 — from 150 wards to 200 wards — with the addition of municipalities, town panchayats, and village panchayats.

After delimitation, all areas were spilt into 15 Zones, with the expanded areas being the majority in Zones 1, 2, 3, 7, 11, 12, 13, and 14. A look at the status of the infrastructure in these areas, as on June 28, shows that the Corporation is yet to take up work on 307 roads and complete 19 footpaths since 2021 and 396.66 km of storm water drain.

According to data from the Corporation, of the 710 roads in the core areas, 354 have been completed, 144 are in progress, 202 are yet to be taken up, and 10 have been dropped. In extended areas, out of 455 roads, 265 have been completed, 90 are in progress, 91 are yet to be taken up, and 9 have been dropped.

As for footpaths, 18 projects covering 17.663 km have been initiated in the core areas on an outlay of ₹25.2474 crore. The extended areas have a single project, on Manali Newtown 150 Feet Road, spanning 1.27 km and costing ₹2.57 crore. The total expenditure for the footpath work is ₹27.8174 crore, covering 18.933 km.

The storm water drain in the Kosasthalaiyar Basin, funded by the Asian Development Bank, involves projects worth ₹3,220 crore over 767 km, with 558.41 km completed. In the Kovalam Basin, phases I and II cost ₹597.48 crore, funded by KfW, with 160.54 km out of the planned 116.54 km completed.

Phase III, which is yet to begin, is estimated to cost ₹760.1 crore for 140.1 km. In the extended areas, the storm water drain will be laid to a length of 1,069.64 km, and work on 674.95 km has been completed. The cost is ₹4,577.58 crore. In the core areas, 43.05 km of the drain was planned at ₹191.09 crore under the State Disaster Management Fund during 2023-24, with 39.26 km completed.

The Mambalam Canal project, costing ₹59.42 crore, has completed in 2.88 km out of 3.06 km. Corporation engineers say proposals for additional projects in all 15 Zones are pending approval. The Special Projects Department has listed pavement improvement in the north region.

