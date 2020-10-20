Further drop in daily case count in Madurai

Tenkasi records single digit rise; Kanniyakumari reports two deaths

Madurai reported 61 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday to mark a total case count of 18,140. Seventy people were discharged from hospitals in the district, which now has 744 active cases. With one fresh fatality, the district’s death toll rose to 410.

Kanniyakumari too recorded 61 fresh cases which took the number of active cases up to 699, after the discharge of 66 people. Two more persons succumbed to the viral infection, for which the district has so far lost 239 lives.

Virudhunagar registered its 218th COVID-19 fatality with the death of a 53-year-old woman on Sunday. The district recorded 39 fresh cases, which took the district’s tally up to 15,200 on Tuesday. After 46 people were discharged from hospitals, the district has 203 active cases.

Thoothukudi’s tally increased to 14,576, with 37 more people having tested positive. After 46 people were discharged from hospitals, the district has 553 active cases.

A total of 32 people tested positive in Theni, which saw its tally rise to 16,016. There were 59 discharges from hospitals.

Sivaganga recorded 23 new cases to have a tally of 5,697. Fifteen people were discharged from hospitals.

With 22 fresh cases, Tirunelveli’s tally rose to 13,936, with 495 active cases. A total of 69 people were discharged and one patient died. The district’s death toll is 206.

Dindigul’s total case count rose to 9,636 with the addition of 21 cases. Hospitals in the district registered 26 discharges.

Ramanathapuram had 13 fresh cases, which pushed its tally up to 5,900. Twenty-one people were discharged from hospitals.

Tenkasi’s daily case count dropped to eight on Tuesday. The district’s tally rose to 7,748 and the number of active cases to 144. Nineteen people were discharged from hospitals.