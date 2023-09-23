HamberMenu
Funerals of organ-donors will be held with State honours: Stalin

September 23, 2023 10:50 pm | Updated 10:51 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has announced that funerals of brain-dead persons whose organs are donated will be conducted with State honours.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Mr. Stalin said Tamil Nadu continued to be a forerunner in saving the lives of hundreds of patients through organ donations.

This has been possible because of the selfless sacrifices of those who, amid their grief, come forward to donate the organs of their family members who are declared brain dead, he added.

He said the State honours will be a measure of honouring the sacrifices of those donating their organs to save the lives of others. The announcement was met with widespread appreciation on social media. Leaders of a few political parties, including PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss, welcomed it.

