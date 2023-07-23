ADVERTISEMENT

Funds sanctioned for MLA Constituency Development Scheme for 2023-24

July 23, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

A sum of ₹3 crore has been allocated for every MLA to undertake development works in his/her Assembly constituency

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu government has accorded its administrative sanction for ₹702 crore for the implementation of the Member of Legislative Assembly Constituency Development Scheme (MLACDS) for 2023-24.

A Government Order by the Rural Development Department issued in this regard last week also accorded financial sanction and release of ₹351 crore (50% of the fund) for the MLACDS 2023-24. It has also framed detailed guidelines for the scheme’s implementation.

A sum of ₹3 crore has been allocated for every MLA to undertake development works in his/her Assembly constituency. Tamil Nadu has 234 Assembly constituencies.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US