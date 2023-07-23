HamberMenu
Funds sanctioned for MLA Constituency Development Scheme for 2023-24

A sum of ₹3 crore has been allocated for every MLA to undertake development works in his/her Assembly constituency

July 23, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu government has accorded its administrative sanction for ₹702 crore for the implementation of the Member of Legislative Assembly Constituency Development Scheme (MLACDS) for 2023-24.

A Government Order by the Rural Development Department issued in this regard last week also accorded financial sanction and release of ₹351 crore (50% of the fund) for the MLACDS 2023-24. It has also framed detailed guidelines for the scheme’s implementation.

A sum of ₹3 crore has been allocated for every MLA to undertake development works in his/her Assembly constituency. Tamil Nadu has 234 Assembly constituencies.

