CMPRF gets ₹34.7 cr. in Coimbatore, Tiruppur

Several prominent industries, business houses contribute

A cumulative sum of ₹32 crore was donated to the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund for COVID-19 work in Coimbatore district on Thursday while Tiruppur donated ₹2.7 crore. Cheques were handed over to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin during his official visit to the districts, according to an official release.

While the CRI group donated ₹3 crore, the Southern India Mills’ Association gave ₹2.25 crore and KNR Construction ₹2 crore.

The following organisations/individuals contributed ₹1 crore each: M. Manickam of Sakthi Group, Vanitha Mohan of Pricol, GKNM Hospital, Rangaswamy of PSG Group, Ramaswamy of Roots Group, Lakshmi Narayanawami of Ramakrishna Hospital and educational institutions and SNR Sons, Shanthi Feeds, GVG Paper group, Coimbatore Corporation Contractors Association, Highways Contractors Association, Smart City Contractors Association, Narendar of Aquasub, Tamil Nadu Rice Mill Owners Association and K.R. Nagarajan of Ramraj Cotton.

Krishnan alias Paiya Gounder donated ₹75.25 lakh.

The contributors who gave ₹50 lakh each were Madeshwaran of Royal Care Hospital, Rajasekar of Ganga Hospital, Coonoor Tea Estates, Maruthamalai Senathipathi, contractors of the Rural Development Agency, Kannaiyan and Saraswathi of Hindusthan College, Anitha Texcoit, KG Denim, Ambika Cotton Mills, Dhanapal of Coimbatore Corporation West, Karpagam Medical College and Hospital, and Raja M. Shanmugham of the Tiruppur Exporters’ Association. Minister K. Ramachandran donated ₹29 lakh on behalf of the Nilgiris. Rajkumar of the Confederation of Indian Textile Industry, CREDAI, Mines and Minerals Operators, Kannappan of Kiscol, TWAD contractors, Anish of Suguna Industries, K.V. Karthik of Deccan Pumps, Sumangali Jewellers, LGB Group, and Palanivel of Gem Hospital gave ₹25 lakh each.