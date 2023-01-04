ADVERTISEMENT

Fundamental change happening in country, says Governor

January 04, 2023 11:38 pm | Updated 11:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

‘For any scheme that the government thinks, earlier they used to depend on government machinery. When the government alone does it, we often find the spirit missing. It becomes too bureaucratic’

The Hindu Bureau

The Governor R.N. Ravi felicitating the organisers of Kasi Tamil Sangamam at Raj Bhavan in Chennai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Governor R.N. Ravi on Wednesday said the idea of Kasi Tamil Sangamam came from a person “who is so incredible in his thought…that is Prime Minister Modi”.

Speaking at a function where organisers and volunteers of Kasi Tamil Sangamam were felicitated at Durbar Hall in Raj Bhavan, Mr. Ravi said the Prime Minister often says everything is a people’s movement. “For any scheme that the government thinks, earlier they used to depend on government machinery. When the government alone does it, we often find the spirit missing. It becomes too bureaucratic. That’s why Prime Minister says Jan Andolan – fighting a pandemic, building toilets…people’s participation makes this unique,” he said.

The Governor was of the view that the way Prime Minister looked at the country was fundamentally different from the way the country was looked at before.

“This is his training. This is how he has evolved even before he became the Chief Minister. The orientation of the person is such that he looks at this country from the perspective of Bharat…as a family…as a kutumba. This feeling that we are all members of a family is a reality…but this reality is covered under a smokescreen…created since the colonial period and continued thereafter by our system of education which looked at the country in terms of differences…as if it is conglomeration of so many different regions, different people and cultures put together,” he said.

According to him, there is a fundamental change in looking at the country, both internally and externally. “Within the country, there is an air of positivity. When we say we can do it, people don’t doubt it. Externally, the countries of the world are looking at Bharat with expectation of leaderships. These fundamental changes have happened in short period of time,” he said.

Related Topics

Chennai / Tamil

