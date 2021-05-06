Tamil Nadu

Full list of Tamil Nadu Cabinet and Council of Ministers

DMK president M.K. Stalin handing over a letter of his election as Legislature Party Leader to Governor Banwarilal Purohit on May 5, 2021. Photo: Special Arrangement
06 May 2021 16:38 IST
Updated: 06 May 2021 17:13 IST

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit approves the recommendations regarding allocation of portfolios

A day ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of DMK chief M.K. Stalin and his Council of Ministers, the Tamil Nadu Governor has approved the recommendations regarding allocation of portfolios.

Also read: Stalin to head 34-member Ministry

Here is the list of Tamil Nadu Cabinet and Council of Ministers

Advertising
Advertising

Tamil Nadu Cabinet and Council of Ministers:
 

Sl. No.

Name

Designation

Portfolios

1.

M.K. Stalin

 

Chief MinisterPublic, General Administration, Indian Administrative Service, Indian Police Service, Other All India Service, District Revenue Officers, Police, Home, Special Initiatives, Special Programme Implementation, Welfare of Differently abled persons.

2.

Duraimurugan

 

Minister for Water ResourcesIrrigation Projects including small Irrigation, Legislative Assembly, Governor and Ministry, Elections and Passports, Minerals and Mines.

3

K.N. Nehru

Minister for Municipal Administration

 

Municipal Administration, Urban and Water Supply.

4

I. PeriyasamyMinister for Co-operationCo-operation, Statistics and Ex-Servicemen Welfare


 

5

K. PonmudiMinister for Higher EducationHigher Education including Technical Education, Electronics, Science and Technology

6

E.V. VeluMinister for Public WorksPublic Works (Buildings, Highways and Minor Ports)

7

M.R.K. PanneerselvamMinister for Agriculture and Farmer’s WelfareAgriculture, Agricultural Engineering, Agro Service Co-operatives, Horticulture, Sugarcane Excise, Sugarcane Development and Waste Land Development

8

K.K.S.S.R RamachandranMinister for Revenue and Disaster ManagementRevenue, District Revenue Establishment, Deputy Collectors, Disaster Management

9

Thangam ThennarasuMinister for IndustriesIndustries, Tamil Official Language and Tamil Culture, Archeology.

10

S. ReghupathyMinister for LawLaw, Courts, Prisons and Prevention of Corruption

11

S. MuthusamyMinister for Housing and Urban DevelopmentHousing, Rural Housing, Town Planning projects and Housing Development, Accommodation Control, Town Planning, Urban Development and Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority.

12

K.R. PeriakaruppanMinister for Rural DevelopmentRural Development, Panchayats and Panchayat Unions, Poverty Alleviation Programmes, Rural Indebtedness.


 

13

T.M. AnbarasanMinister for Rural IndustriesRural Industries including cottage industries, small Industries, Slum Clearance Board.

14

M.P. SaminathanMinister for Information & PublicityInformation & Publicity, Film Technology and Cinematograph Act, Newsprint Control, Stationery and Printing, Government Press.

15

P. Geetha JeevanMinister for Social Welfare & Women EmpowermentWomen and Children Welfare including Social Welfare, Orphanages and Correctional Administration, Integrated Child Development Scheme and Beggar Homes and Social Reforms & Nutritious Meal Programme

16

Anitha R. Radhakrishnan

Minister for Fisheries – Fishermen Welfare and Animal Husbandry

 

Fisheries and Fisheries Development Corporation and Animal Husbandry

17

S.R. RajakannappanMinister for TransportTransport, Nationalised Transport and Motor Vehicles Act.

18

K. Ramachandran

Minister for Forests

 

Forests

19

R. SakkarapaniMinister for Food and Civil SuppliesFood and Civil Supplies, Consumer Protection and Price Control


 

20

V. SenthilbalajiMinister for Electricity, Prohibition & ExciseElectricity, Non Conventional Energy Development, Prohibition and Excise, Molasses

21

R. GandhiMinister for Handlooms and TextilesHandlooms and Textiles, Khadi and Village Industries Board, Boodhan and Gramadhan.

22

Ma. SubramanianMinister for Medical and Family WelfareHealth, Medical Education and Family Welfare

23

P. MoorthyMinister for Commercial Taxes and RegistrationCommercial Taxes, Registration and Stamp Act, Weights and Measures, Debt Relief including legislation on Money lending, Chits and Registration of Companies

24

S.S. SivasankarMinister for Backward Classes WelfareBackward Classes Welfare, Most Backward Classes Welfare and Denofied Communities Welfare

25

P.K. SekarbabuMinister for Hindu Religious and Charitable EndowmentsHindu Religious and Charitable Endowments

26

Palanivel ThiagarajanMinister for Finance and Human Resources ManagementFinance, Planning, Personnel and Administrative Reforms, Pensions and Pension allowances.

27

S.M. NasarMinister for Milk & Dairy DevelopmentMilk and Diary Development

28

Gingee K.S. MasthanMinister for Minorities Welfare and Non Resident Tamils WelfareMinorities Welfare, Non Resident Tamils Welfare, Refugees & Evacuees and Wakf Board


 

29

Thiru Anbil Mahesh PoyyamozhiMinister for School EducationSchool Education

30

Siva. V. MeyyanathanMinister for Environment - Climate Change and Youth Welfare and Sports DevelopmentEnvironment and Pollution Control, Youth Welfare and Sports Development

31

C.V. GanesanMinister for Labour Welfare and Skill DevelopmentLabour Welfare, Population, Employment and Training, Census, Urban and Rural Employment

32

T. Mano ThangarajMinister for Information TechnologyInformation Technology

33

M. MathiventhanMinister for TourismTourism and Tourism Development Corporation

34

N. Kayalvizhi SelvarajMinister for Adi Dravidar WelfareAdi Dravidar Welfare, Hill Tribes and Bonded Labour Welfare.

 

 

 

Comments
More In Tamil Nadu
Read more...