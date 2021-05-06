Full list of Tamil Nadu Cabinet and Council of Ministers

DMK president M.K. Stalin handing over a letter of his election as Legislature Party Leader to Governor Banwarilal Purohit on May 5, 2021. Photo: Special Arrangement

06 May 2021 16:38 IST

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit approves the recommendations regarding allocation of portfolios

A day ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of DMK chief M.K. Stalin and his Council of Ministers, the Tamil Nadu Governor has approved the recommendations regarding allocation of portfolios.

Also read: Stalin to head 34-member Ministry

Here is the list of Tamil Nadu Cabinet and Council of Ministers

Advertising

Advertising

Tamil Nadu Cabinet and Council of Ministers:



Sl. No. Name Designation Portfolios 1. M.K. Stalin Chief Minister Public, General Administration, Indian Administrative Service, Indian Police Service, Other All India Service, District Revenue Officers, Police, Home, Special Initiatives, Special Programme Implementation, Welfare of Differently abled persons. 2. Duraimurugan Minister for Water Resources Irrigation Projects including small Irrigation, Legislative Assembly, Governor and Ministry, Elections and Passports, Minerals and Mines. 3 K.N. Nehru Minister for Municipal Administration Municipal Administration, Urban and Water Supply. 4 I. Periyasamy Minister for Co-operation Co-operation, Statistics and Ex-Servicemen Welfare





5 K. Ponmudi Minister for Higher Education Higher Education including Technical Education, Electronics, Science and Technology 6 E.V. Velu Minister for Public Works Public Works (Buildings, Highways and Minor Ports) 7 M.R.K. Panneerselvam Minister for Agriculture and Farmer’s Welfare Agriculture, Agricultural Engineering, Agro Service Co-operatives, Horticulture, Sugarcane Excise, Sugarcane Development and Waste Land Development 8 K.K.S.S.R Ramachandran Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management Revenue, District Revenue Establishment, Deputy Collectors, Disaster Management 9 Thangam Thennarasu Minister for Industries Industries, Tamil Official Language and Tamil Culture, Archeology. 10 S. Reghupathy Minister for Law Law, Courts, Prisons and Prevention of Corruption 11 S. Muthusamy Minister for Housing and Urban Development Housing, Rural Housing, Town Planning projects and Housing Development, Accommodation Control, Town Planning, Urban Development and Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority. 12 K.R. Periakaruppan Minister for Rural Development Rural Development, Panchayats and Panchayat Unions, Poverty Alleviation Programmes, Rural Indebtedness.





13 T.M. Anbarasan Minister for Rural Industries Rural Industries including cottage industries, small Industries, Slum Clearance Board. 14 M.P. Saminathan Minister for Information & Publicity Information & Publicity, Film Technology and Cinematograph Act, Newsprint Control, Stationery and Printing, Government Press. 15 P. Geetha Jeevan Minister for Social Welfare & Women Empowerment Women and Children Welfare including Social Welfare, Orphanages and Correctional Administration, Integrated Child Development Scheme and Beggar Homes and Social Reforms & Nutritious Meal Programme 16 Anitha R. Radhakrishnan Minister for Fisheries – Fishermen Welfare and Animal Husbandry Fisheries and Fisheries Development Corporation and Animal Husbandry 17 S.R. Rajakannappan Minister for Transport Transport, Nationalised Transport and Motor Vehicles Act. 18 K. Ramachandran Minister for Forests Forests 19 R. Sakkarapani Minister for Food and Civil Supplies Food and Civil Supplies, Consumer Protection and Price Control





20 V. Senthilbalaji Minister for Electricity, Prohibition & Excise Electricity, Non Conventional Energy Development, Prohibition and Excise, Molasses 21 R. Gandhi Minister for Handlooms and Textiles Handlooms and Textiles, Khadi and Village Industries Board, Boodhan and Gramadhan. 22 Ma. Subramanian Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Health, Medical Education and Family Welfare 23 P. Moorthy Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration Commercial Taxes, Registration and Stamp Act, Weights and Measures, Debt Relief including legislation on Money lending, Chits and Registration of Companies 24 S.S. Sivasankar Minister for Backward Classes Welfare Backward Classes Welfare, Most Backward Classes Welfare and Denofied Communities Welfare 25 P.K. Sekarbabu Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments 26 Palanivel Thiagarajan Minister for Finance and Human Resources Management Finance, Planning, Personnel and Administrative Reforms, Pensions and Pension allowances. 27 S.M. Nasar Minister for Milk & Dairy Development Milk and Diary Development 28 Gingee K.S. Masthan Minister for Minorities Welfare and Non Resident Tamils Welfare Minorities Welfare, Non Resident Tamils Welfare, Refugees & Evacuees and Wakf Board



