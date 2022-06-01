Repair work on rail overbridge in Katpadi begins

Traffic diversions come into effect; Collector inspects work

The repair work of the decades-old rail overbridge (ROB) on the Vellore - Katpadi - Chittoor Road near Katpadi railway station in Vellore began on Wednesday with the enforcement of new traffic changes.

Vehicles, including buses, cars and two-wheelers were diverted on the alternative route at Chittoor bus stand on the stretch via VIT to reach Gudiyatham and other areas. Collector P. Kumaravel Pandian inspected the repair work on the bridge and traffic changes that had been effected along the route on Wednesday. Officials said that the bridge needs urgent repair, especially in joints due to continuous use of the facility by trucks, buses and container lorries every day. The repair work, being undertaken by the Southern Railway, includes re-laying of the entire floor with concrete mix and later with bitumen and strengthening of concrete beams below the bridge and pillars. The entire work, taken up ₹two crore from MPLADS funds, is expected to be completed before the reopening of schools and colleges later this month. “The detour is long, especially for reaching Katpadi railway station. Senior citizens and women travellers are affected due to traffic changes for all vehicles,” said K. Priya, a commuter. Modeled on the lines of Napier bridge in Chennai, the Katpadi bridge, which is 87 metres long and 12 metres wide, was built in 1989 by the Southern Railway. The staircase on the bridge connects the facility with the platforms of the railway station in Katpadi. In order to provide better connectivity for long distance travellers at the railway station, a bus stop with a proper shelter is also located on the bridge for many years. At present, the bridge serves as a crucial link connecting key towns like Gudiyatham, K.V. Kuppam, Ambur, Pernambut, Pallikonda and Chittoor (A.P) with Vellore Old Town, Arcot, Tiruvalam, Walajah and Ranipet. Goods-laden vehicles from southern States via Tiruvannamalai to neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka use the bridge every day.