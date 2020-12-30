Tamil Nadu

Fulfil demands of Jacto-Geo: VCK to govt.

VCK president Thol. Thirumavalavan on Tuesday urged the State government to fulfil the demands of the Joint Action Council of Teachers’ Organisations - Government Employees’ Organisations (Jacto-Geo) and drop the contributory pension scheme.

In a statement, he noted that members of Jacto-Geo had been continuously protesting over various demands. “Disciplinary action was taken against 5,068 government teachers and employees for staging protests last year, as a result of which over 40 members have not been able to get pension post-retirement,” Mr. Thirumavalavan said.

He urged the State government to immediately drop the disciplinary action and withdraw the cases registered against them.

