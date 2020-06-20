Fuel sales see an uptick

Oil companies have been witnessing a steady increase in fuel sales, as lockdown restrictions are being relaxed in various parts of the State.
Industry sources said that petrol was about 80% and diesel about 75% of sales last June. In agricultural areas, with farming activities picking up, diesel sales are getting a small push. “This is however not as much as in States like Punjab or Haryana. But nevertheless, agri businesses are pushing diesel sales up, which is a positive indicator,” said an official.
On the reason for the increase in petrol sales, an official source said that due to the absence of public transport, people were forced to take their own vehicles, leading to the spike. In Chennai region, however, sales figures hover around 40%-50%. This is due to the continued lockdown restrictions in place in the city. “If the lockdown is extended to July, sales will be affected,” he explained.
As regards LPG consumption, industry insiders said that it was doing well in the domestic front. Commercial sales were yet to pick up, with restaurants yet to commence full operations, they added.
