Fuel prices will come down only if Centre and State reduce excise duties, says Stalin

ERODE

22 February 2021 13:24 IST

The Opposition leader said TN CM Edappadi K. Palaniswami was enacting a drama by saying his government is not responsible for the hike in fuel prices and pointed out that duties on fuel were reduced twice by the DMK government earlier

The prices of petrol and diesel will come down only if both the Central and the State governments reduce excise duties, said DMK president M.K. Stalin on Monday.

Addressing people from the assembly constituencies of Bhavani, Anthiyur, Gobichettipalayam and Bhavani Sagar at Bungalow Pudur in Thookanaickenpalayam Panchayat Union, as part of the ‘Ungal Thogudhiyil Stalin’ (Stalin in your constituency) campaign, he said that the steep hike in the price of fuel and LPG cylinders is the biggest problem in the country as it paves the way for an increase in the price of essential commodities. “They keep saying that only if the crude oil price drops, the price of fuel can be reduced. But, now they say that even if crude oil price gets reduced, fuel prices cannot be reduced,” he said, adding that the price hike is due to duties levied by the governments.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Stalin said that the Centre;s duty on petrol in 2014 was ₹10.39 per litre and that it had gone up to ₹32.98 now, while the State’s duty was ₹11.90 in 2014 and ₹19.90 now. Likewise, the Centre’s duty on diesel in 2014 was ₹4.50 per litre which was now ₹31.83 while the State’s duty was ₹6.61 in 2014 and is ₹11.22 now. “This shows that hike in the price of fuel is not relevant to crude oil price, but based on the taxes levied,” he said.

The Opposition leader said that Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami is enacting a drama by saying that his government is not responsible for the hike in fuel prices and pointed out that duties on fuel were reduced twice by the DMK government earlier. “Let the AIADMK include in their election manifesto that they will reduce the prices of fuel,” he quipped.