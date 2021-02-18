‘Fuel price hike will have no impact on polls’

L. Muruga

Coimbatore

18 February 2021 01:21 IST

Petrol price will be controlled soon, says BJP State president Murugan

The hike in fuel prices will not have any impact on the upcoming Assembly election, said BJP State president L. Murugan in Coimbatore on Wednesday. Mr. Murugan said prices of fuel and LPG cylinders would soon be controlled. “The Central government is monitoring the hike in petrol price,” he said.

Union Ministers of State and BJP’s election in-charges for Tamil Nadu G. Kishan Reddy and V.K. Singh arrived here to monitor preparatory works ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Coimbatore on February 25. They participated in a ground-breaking ceremony at the CODISSIA Trade Fair Complex grounds on Avinashi Road, where Mr. Modi is slated to address a public meeting.

Mr. Murugan, along with national president of BJP Mahila Morcha Vanathi Srinivasan, took part in the event.

Speaking to mediapersons after the ceremony, he said the State BJP would take a call on total prohibition after the election. “As far as the BJP is concerned, total prohibition is our fundamental policy,” he said.

The Central government has approved the categorisation of seven Scheduled Caste communities as ‘Devendrakula Velalar’, he said, adding that the demand for delisting these communities from the SC list was under consideration, and “people’s wishes” would be fulfilled.

Regarding the recent political developments in Puducherry, Mr. Murugan said people were “unhappy” with the government. Addressing the BJP cadre, Mr. Reddy said voters would reject dynastic politics in the State in the upcoming election and more people from the State would continue to join the BJP.