Fuel outlets to function till 10 p.m.

The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday extended the working hours of petrol pumps in the State till 10 p.m. The timings were earlier restricted from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. in view of the COVID-19 lockdown.

An order issued by Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam said the decision followed a request from the Co-operation, Food and Consumer Protection Department.

The Department had sought more time to avoid crowding at outlets since retail fuel stations had to be shut by 8 p.m.