September 29, 2023 11:00 am | Updated 11:02 am IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu Petroleum Dealers’ Association has asked customers to not purchase fuel using ₹2,000 notes on Friday and Saturday.

“The last date fixed by the Reserve Bank of India for exchanging such notes is the September 30. Since that is a Saturday, we are asking that customers take such notes to banks by themselves,” said association president K. P. Murali.