Fuel outlets: HC refuses to vacate stay

A Division Bench of Justices N. Kirubakaran and S.S. Sundar of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday refused to vacate the stay on tender notification called for setting up 5,125 fuel outlets across the State.
The court asked the State government to respond with details on whether the location of the proposed fuel stations were in accordance with the guidelines laid under Indian Road Congress.
The case was adjourned by two weeks. The public interest litigation petition filed by V. Venkidusamy from Dindigul challenged the decision of the State government and oil companies to increase the number of fuel stations in the State, without any rational basis and valid justification.
