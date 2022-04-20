FSI in Marina-Kovalam corridor to be increased

The flood space index along major arterial roads, MRTS route, Metro Rail lines and on Outer Ring Road is proosed to be increased. | Photo Credit: M. KARUNAKARAN

April 20, 2022 22:37 IST

CMDA to take up a beautification project at a cost of ₹100 crore

The 30-km stretch of beach from Marina to Kovalam here will be beautified and enhanced at a cost of ₹100 crore by Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA), Housing and Urban Development Minister S. Muthusamy said in the State Assembly on Wednesday.

He said this would be done in consultation with the State Coastal Zone Management Authority, and the Environment, Climate Change and Forests Department. A senior official said this would involve a number of measures, including improving the access, beautification and ecological conservation.

The official said the initiative would focus on steps that would make the beaches qualify for Blue Flag certification, which is provided based on a number of parameters, including water quality, safety and environmental management.

As part of the transit-oriented development (TOD) model, the Minister said the floor space index would be increased along the Mass Rapid Transit System routes, Metro Rail routes, Outer Ring Road, Anna Salai, Periyar EVR Salai, Chennai-Kolkata Highway, Chennai Tiruvallur Highway and Rajiv Gandhi Salai.

Lake development

CMDA will take up development of nine lakes in Perumbakkam, Retteri, Mudichur, Madambakkam, Sembakkam, Ayanambakkam, Velachery, Adambakkam and Puzhal at a cost of Rs. 100 Crore in collaboration with Water Resources department and the local bodies concerned. This will involve beautification, increasing public access and prevention of sewage from entering the waterbodies.

The Minister said the CMDA would partner with Southern Railway and develop MRTS stations for commercial activities through public private partnership (PPP) mode. A feasibility report for this would be prepared within six months, he said.

Mr. Muthusamy said new bus terminals would be built in Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur by CMDA. The announcements included few residential and commercial complex projects by Tamil Nadu Housing Board in and around Chennai.