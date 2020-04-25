Front line staff’s safety a concern

Front line workers, particularly healthcare providers/workers, testing positive for COVID-19 has once again raised safety concerns in Tamil Nadu.

In the past few weeks, many front line workers, including government and private doctors and paramedical personnel and police personnel, have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to officials, 62 healthcare providers/workers and 14 police personnel have tested positive for COVID-19 till April 24. Besides, 38 mediapersons have tested positive. Many contacts of affected front line workers have also tested positive.

Chennai, in specific, had two groups of COVID-19 patients — the cardiology department of the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital and mediapersons. A senior doctor said that the cardiology department had about 20 persons, including nine postgraduates, who had tested positive for COVID-19.

“According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 80% of COVID-19 patients are asymptomatic. In such a situation, we will not know who is infected. So providing personal protective equipment (PPE) only to those on duty in COVID-19 wards is not enough,” said A. Ramalingam, State organising secretary of the Service Doctors and PG Association.

“All medical and paramedical staff in regular outpatient departments, those handling emergency cases and those performing interventional procedures such as endoscopy, dental extraction and angiogram should be given safety gear,” he said.

Doctors, staff nurses, laboratory technicians, CT/X-ray technicians, ward staff and hospital workers should have safety gear. All patients walking into a hospital should be considered a potential COVID-19 patient, and all healthcare providers should be tested for COVID-19, he said.

K. Senthil, president, Tamil Nadu Government Doctors’ Association, said that the government should concentrate on the quality of PPEs and N95 masks provided to healthcare providers. “Proper safety gear is of paramount importance. The government should take up the responsibility of ensuring protection for healthcare providers. The design and size should be as per the recommendations. Training on safety measures is important for sanitation workers,” he said.

Another doctor said the goggles were small and doctors, who wore spectacles, were unable to use them. “Similarly, the PPE gowns expose the necks and provide cover only till the knees. The N95 masks do not mention the name of the company or if it is certified,” he said.

P. Pakalavan, Deputy Commissioner of Police- Adyar, said: “The city police had taken precautionary measures well in advance. Prior to the lockdown, we cleaned police stations and provided wash basins and soaps at the entrance of every police station. We provided our men with adequate masks, gloves and sanitisers. We are continuously monitoring their safety. Our men are at the front line, and we are taking utmost care of their safety,” he said.

‘Govt.’s priority’

Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar said the safety of front line workers was a priority of the government.

“We have recommended kabasura kudineer and nilavembu kudineer as prophylaxis for them. As per allopathy, they will be given zinc tablets, along with multivitamin or vitamin-C tablets,” he said.

The Health Department, in a circular, recommended drug and herbal powder to the police and healthcare workers on COVID-19 duty. It will “boost their immunity” and make them resistant towards COVID-19. This was recommended to high-risk and low-risk persons in containment areas.