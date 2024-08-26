From Vadapalani to Vikravandi: Vijay’s transformation from celluloid hero to party chief

Ever since actor Vijay announced the formation of his political party, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on February 2, 2024, the guessing game began on the party’s ideology, stance and possible tie-up for the 2026 Assembly elections. The TVK stayed away from the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, and did not extend support to any political party.

With the launch of the party’s flag and flag anthem titled Thamizhan Kodi Parakuthu at the party headquarters at Panaiyur in Chennai on Thursday (August 22, 2024), exactly a month before the party’s maiden conference, curiosity has increased further.

Actor Vijay party flag launch Actor Vijay reveals his party flag on August 22, 2024 | Video Credit: PTI

From an unassuming star to mass hero

From taking baby steps in Kollywood with his director-father S.A. Chandrasekhar directing him in a series of movies since his debut as a lead star in Naalaya Theerpu in 1992, to his collaboration with notable directors such as Vikraman (Poove Unakkaga), Fazil (Kaadhalukku Mariyadhai), Vasanth (Naerukku Naer), Ezhil (Thulladha Manamum Thullum) and S.J. Surya (Kushi) between 1996 and 2000, Vijay, with sheer hard work transformed into a bankable star and a force to reckon with in Tamil cinema with his films giving MG (a minimum guarantee of profit in Tamil cinema parlance) to producers.

Then with Thirumalai, Ghilli and Pokkiri, which elevated him to the level of a mass hero, the status he enjoys till his last outing Leo. In recent years, his box office collections surpassed even superstar Rajinikanth’s. His latest film with director Venkat Prabhu The Greatest Of All Time (GOAT) will be released on September 5, 2024, on the occasion of Vinayaka Chaturthi. Vijay has committed a film with director H. Vinoth, probably his last one tentatively called Thalapathy 69.

Many see this trait of Vijay, to enter politics at the peak of his career — he could have easily earned at least ₹100 crore per movie — with age still at his advantage shows his real intention is to do “something good” for Tamil Nadu.

Whatever be his future considerations, one should be reminded that Vijay had a blow hot blow cold relationship with almost all the major parties.

A quick look at the events listed below will come into play over his future decisions.

Patchy relationship with political leaders

With DMK: In 2010, Vijay met Rahul Gandhi, with the Congress backing the DMK government in Tamil Nadu and the DMK part of the UPA at the Centre. This meeting didn’t go well with the DMK’s top leadership, it was talked about then. He had to face problems for the release of his movie Kaavalan, which was released a year later during the fag-end of the DMK rule.

With Congress: In August 2011, during the UPA regime, Vijay met anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare at Jantar Mantar, during the India Against Corruption protest, inviting sharp reactions from one of the top leaders of the Tamil Nadu Congress.

With AIADMK: Vijay and his father met AIADMK general secretary Jayalalitha and offered the Vijay Makkal Iyakkam’s (his fan club, which came to be called as a “people’s movement” from 2009) support to her during the 2011 Assembly elections. After the elections, which was swept by the AIADMK-led alliance, Chandrasekhar “politely” revealed that he and his son played a minor part AIADMK’s massive victory, just like the squirrels did to Lord Rama. Apparently, the statement didn’t go well with AIADMK leader. Subsequently, in 2013, Vijay had to face problems with the release of his movie Thalaiva. The father and son, it was said, went to Jayalalithaa’s Kodanad estate to meet her but failed to get an appointment.

With BJP: In April 2014, Vijay met BJP’s Prime Ministerial candidate Narendra Modi in Coimbatore. However, in 2017, he had to face the BJP’s criticism for his “incorrect information on GST” in his movie Mersel. BJP leader H. Raja even claimed that Vijay was hiding his Christian name. In a bold rebuttal, Vijay thanked fans for Mersel‘s success in a letter with the letterpad proclaiming himself as Joseph Vijay with “Jesus Saves” printed at the top.

In 2021, he rode a bicycle to the polling booth during the Assembly elections. That act was apparently interpreted by his fans as the actor’s protest against high fuel prices, and said to have indirectly benefitted the DMK combine.

Vijay’s predecessors

During early January 2024, ahead of the actor’s political plunge, an office-bearer of the Vijay Makkal Mandram reportedly asked Vijay casually what would happen if he suddenly reversed his decision to enter politics. Vijay’s reply was: “I won’t commit the mistake that Rajinikanth did!”. With this it was clear that Vijay had been observing his predecessors who have either failed or backed out of the Tamil Nadu’s political arena for various reasons. If Vijay had observed Rajinikanth’s moves, he would have equally observed Vijaykant’s political decisions too, says senior journalist Kolahala Srinivas.

In Vijayakant’s case, the Captain’s party Desiya Murpokku Dravidar Kazhagam contested alone in 2006 Assembly polls, shortly after its launch and got about 8.5% votes. The party increased its vote share to 10.5% in the 2009 Lok Sabha polls. It was widely perceived that he played a spoiler to AIADMK’s chances in the 2006 Assembly and 2009 Lok Sabha polls. To cut down further damage, the AIADMK swiftly roped in the DMDK into its alliance in 2011. The DMDK won 29 out of the 40 seats allotted to it, and Vijayakant became the Leader of the Opposition, pushing the DMK to the third place, which was no mean task! From there it was downhill for the party. The alliance he headed in 2016 “DMDK-PWF-TMC” front came a cropper, with the DMDK’s vote share coming to down to 2.4%.

“There is always a hidden pact between the two Dravidian majors, to not allow a third force to emerge,” claims Mr. Srinivas, in his Kolahalas TV.Those who aligned with them lost their identity, he adds.

So, by leaving these two principal players, in the already crowded, ideologically-driven Tamil Nadu politics, Vijay has the option of going with Congress, along with the VCK and the two Left parties. In that case, Tamil Nadu will witness a more cramped scene with 4 to 5 fronts — Vijay+, AIADMK+, DMK+, BJP+ and Seeman’s NTK!

But the moot question many ask is whose votes will Vijay cut into. Tamil Nadu BJP chief Annamalai feels Vijay’s political entry should worry only the DMK and the AIADMK as he “speaks the language of the Dravidian majors”. Some also feel that the youth vote — so far attracted to some extent by Annamalai and Seeman’s NTK — might shift towards the TVK.

Tamil Nadu Congress MP Karthi Chidambaram feels, unless the TVK’s ideology and the stance it takes on crucial issues are revealed, the colour of the party flag or the actor’s background will not matter to the public, to withstand and make a mark in the elections.

Another senior journalistwho wishes to remain anonymous says Vijay could not be compared with Vijayakant, who had the guts to take on bigger leaders when they were at their peak (Karunanidhi and Jayalalithaa). He expects Vijay’s TVK to garner 5-6% votes. If it gets over 8% that the DMDK garnered in 2006, it should be a bonus, he said adding that he might score well above the Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiyam!

On Vijay’s preferences, former Thanthi TV Editor-in-Chief Rangaraj Pandey, who now runs YouTube channel Chanakya, said Vijay spoke very little about issues such as NEET and CAA so far, and also didn’t touch on several State issues. Though he will remain anti-BJP is clear, he says. “But when you say you are the change, you need to oppose the ruling and the ruled parties in State,” Mr. Pande added.

However, Mr. Pande said since Vijay won’t prefer to play second fiddle to major parties, it is likely he will form his own alliance. “In fact, his party’s flag was like a ‘grinder’ not even a ‘mixie’,” he said. “It tried to satisfy everyone leading to interpretation from every ideology and faith groups... Vijay wants to be good to everyone”, he says.

With powerful music by Thaman and lyrics by Vivek, the TVK anthem, which mentions ...Moonezhuthu Manthirathai Meendum Kaalam Olikkuthu... (Time is uttering the three-lettered mantra again), his fans and well-wishers have already started equating Vi-Ja-Y with MGR, though many feel it is too early to make such a Himalayan comparison.

Will he transform into another MGR or fade out like “Karuppu” MGR, (as Vijayakant was referred to), only time will tell.

TVK’s inaugural State-level conference is likely to be held in Vikravandi in September. Just 18 months from then, the results will be out!

