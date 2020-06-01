From today, half the STC fleet will ply in State with 60% capacity

CHENNAI

01 June 2020 08:46 IST

No public transport in Chennai and three nearby districts

Bus services will resume in a limited manner from Monday in Tamil Nadu, except in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu districts, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami announced on Sunday.

Public transport was suspended in the State since the last week of March as part of COVID-19 lockdown measures.

Classifying the State into eight zones (see graphic) for the purpose of bus services, he said that 50% of the Transport Corporations’ fleet would be operational in six zones, with 60% occupancy. No public transport would be available in zones VII and VIII (Chennai and three nearby districts).

On certain approved routes, private buses/stage carriers will be allowed to operate.

Travel passes

E-passes are not necessary for travel within the zones. E-passes are also not required for bus travel. There will be restrictions on inter-zone and inter-State bus travel. E-passes will be mandatory for inter-zone and inter-State travel, including for vehicles entering Tamil Nadu.

Transport Corporations have been asked to encourage the use of e-wallets and QR codes for payments and passes by passengers for travel, so that physical contact with the conductor can be restricted.