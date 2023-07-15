From ready-to-occupy flats to luxury villas, property fair offers a variety of options for prospective buyers in Chennai

July 15, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

Over 50 builders participated in a mega property fair organised by Roofandfloor.com, a leading online real estate marketplace from The Hindu group on Saturday.

Around 200 projects in and around Chennai are showcased at the event which is happening at the Chennai Trade Center, Nandambakkam. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Apoorva inaugurated the property fair and shared her insights on the real estate market in Chennai.

The property show will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday. Entry is free.

Sriram Krishnaswamy, Chief Operating Officer, Roofandfloor.com, said this particular property show would help investors across categories. “There are budget houses and premium spaces too,” he said.

Builders participating in the event said they had plenty of options in their basket to be offered to investors. While some had ready-to-occupy apartments, another group had premium and luxury spaces to be offered. Some builders even had plots to offer.

“Consumers, especially in the 35-40 age bracket are looking for properties which are ‘ready to move in’. While those between 45 and 50 are looking at properties from an investment perspective,” said the person in charge of a stall set up by BSCPL Infrastructure Ltd. Leading banks catering to the housing segment are participating in the event. Bankers said that buyers were looking for properties on the outskirts of Chennai and their first preference was villas.

The event is powered by BSCPL Infrastructure Ltd., Chennai.

Builders like DAC Developers, South India Shelters, G Square Housing, Jain Housing, Urban Rise, VGP Housing, Jones Foundations, GP Homes, Russell Foundations, Urban Tree Infrastructure, SPR Homes, Omsakthy Homes, Rajparis Civil Constructions, Marutham Group, AK Builders and Frontier Constructions are participating in the property show.

