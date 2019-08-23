From New York to Kollywood

For 23-year-old Nicky Sundaram from New York, Friday will arrive in true cinematic style. The actor’s debut Tamil film Mei, a thriller which focuses on the medical field, is all set to hit the screens.

“When I was first approached for this project, I was told about my character which was that of a young NRI doctor. I was sure it wouldn’t be an easy role to essay on-screen, but once I heard the script, all my doubts vanished,” says the young actor. Nicky says the script, which is intelligent, also has a powerful and relevant message. “The film has shaped up to be not just entertaining, but educational as well. It focusses on a problem that is global — corruption in the field of medicine,” he says.

When asked how his experience on the sets of his first Tamil film was, Nicky is all praise for the cast and crew. “I was really sad when filming ended. Everyone on the sets were extremely friendly and positive and I truly hope to do a lot more Tamil films in the future,” he says. The film, directed by S.A. Baskaran also features Kishore, Charlie and Aishwarya Rajesh whom he says, was a helpful co-star and a good friend.

While the actor hasn’t dubbed for this film despite being fluent in the language, he says he will definitely be dubbing for himself in any future Tamil film he takes up.

Despite being born and brought up in New York, Nicky says he has always found Tamil films enjoyable and inspiring. “During every trip to Chennai, I make sure I catch films in the local theatres. Back in the States as well, I’ve constantly been watching Tamil films over the years.”

A student of the New York University Tisch School of the Arts (class of 2020), Sundaram says he dabbled in film making as a part of an assignment and wrote as well as directed an one-hour long independent feature film.

“I'm currently working with another professional screenwriter and developing a script for a new Tamil film. Working on my independent feature gave me the push to write scripts as well and the project I’m working on has been conceived as a film which will be very different from any other Tamil film out there,” he says, when asked about what is in store next.