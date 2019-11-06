Monograph on mridangam released

Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu released a monograph, ‘Musical Excellence of Mridangam’, a rare fusion of art and science of an ancient South Indian instrument on the CSIR-Central Leather Research Institute (CLRI) campus in Chennai on Tuesday.

The book, an outcome of research and development on standardisation of fabrication, tonal characterisation and new innovations in design of the percussion instrument, was authored by mridangam maestro and Padma Vibhushan awardee Umayalpuram K. Sivaraman and former scientists T. Ramasami (former Secretary of the Department of Science and Technology) and M.D. Naresh.

Methods and materials

The monograph traces the various methods and materials used in the making of the instrument and analyses them. Umayalpuram K. Sivaraman had contacted the CLRI several years ago to undertake a collaborative scientific research on the instrument.

Appreciating the contributors to the monograph, the Vice-President termed it a “seamless fusion of arts and science”, which also paid a tribute to the civilisational legacy of the country. Mr. Naidu also emphasised the need to protect the country’s culture and civilisation.

“The monograph bears ample evidence of its intent and responsible societal action. Mridangam is an instrument made with ordinary and locally available materials, but exhibits musical beauty,” he said.

‘An essential instrument’

Governor Banwarilal Purohit, in his address said: “The mridangam is as essential to a Carnatic music recital as the tabla is to a Hindustani musical programme and the Pakhwaj to a Dhrupad classical recital. The research monograph on the ‘Musical Excellence of Mridangam’ being launched today is the result of collaboration between an artiste and scientists.” State Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar said it was a celebration of the collaboration of science and arts in Chennai.

N. Murali, president, The Music Academy, Chennai and Chairman of Kasturi & Sons Limited said: “Research on mridangam so far has mainly been on the techniques of mridangam playing and the art itself, and barely on the methods and the materials of constructing a mridangam,” which the monograph speaks about.

Talking about the materials used in the instrument and how they were locally available, Mr. Murali said he had a strong feeling that our traditions also have a strong scientific basis. “This is one of the early path-breaking attempt in marrying tradition with an artisanal craft and modern science.” Director of CSIR-CLRI Santosh Kapuria and prominent Carnatic singer Geetha Rajashekar were present.