From classroom libraries to competitions, students in Tamil Nadu encouraged to read more

School Education Department in Tamil Nadu has asked schools to set aside twenty minutes for reading after lunch

Following the recent launch of a reading program and a library app for schools, the government schools in Tamil Nadu are coming up with several initiatives to encourage students to read more and make good use of the libraries on campus.

Apart from compulsory library periods this year on the timetable, the School Education department has asked all schools to set aside twenty minutes after lunch break for reading where students can read books from their school library, newspapers or magazines.

“Students are encouraged to borrow books over the weekend from small classroom libraries. When they come to school on Monday, we ask them to either read out something they liked from the book or draw or write based on it,” said R. Udhayalakshmi, a teacher from Kancheepuram District.

Apart from their libraries on campus, many schools are encouraging setting up classroom libraries depending on the availability of books. “In our school, each class has around fifty books. Once the students have read all of them, they are replaced with a fresh set of books,” said K. Maheshwari Kalpana, Headmistress, Chennai High School, Kottur.

In a new initiative this year, she said that since several students have expressed interest to speak on stage during school assemblies, they would be asked to prepare and share book reviews. “Reading and enjoying books prepare them for life, and we encourage them as much as possible. Newspapers and journals are also being made available for them, in the twenty minutes of reading time given after lunch,” she said.

Till the end of August, school-level competitions for students who are enthusiastic about reading are being conducted. This will be followed by district-level competitions in September, and this will culminate in a five-day camp in October for three students from each district in Chennai.

To keep track of the books available and being borrowed, the department has asked schools to document them by using the Library app as a part of the EMIS system, and encourage students to borrow and read more.

Teachers, in particular, have been asked to introduce students to books or writers they like, and tell them more about genres they would enjoy.