Friends fund my monthly expenses, bought Rafale watch from acquaintance, says Annamalai

April 14, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai on Friday claimed that his friends funded his monthly expenses of ₹7 lakh to ₹8 lakh towards rent for his “larger house” in Chennai, salary for his three personal assistants and so on.

Addressing journalists in Chennai, he posed a question as to how a person hailing from a modest background like him could compete with such money power in electoral politics. Highlighting that he needed ₹7 lakh to ₹8 lakh per month to manage his expenses as the party president, he said he was managing it with regular contributions from his friends and the party. While one friend gave him a car, the party funded his fuel expenses.

According to him, he had purchased his expensive Rafale limited edition wrist watch for ₹3 lakh from a Coimbatore-based acquaintance Cheralathan Ramakrishnan in May 2021.

The BJP leader said Mr. Ramakrishnan had originally bought the limited edition watch from a private retailer in Coimbatore in March 2021 for ₹4.5 lakh. Apart from the bill of original purchase, he released a proof of “receipt”, signed with a stamp on a plain sheet by Mr. Ramakrishnan, stating that he received ₹3 lakh from Mr. Annamalai towards the sale.

In December 2022, Electricity Minister V. Senthilbalaji questioned how Mr. Annamalai, who claimed to hail from a modest background, owned an expensive watch and demanded that he produce a bill for it. It was the controversy triggered by this that led to Mr. Annamalai vowing to produce the bill along with documents exposing the alleged corruption of DMK leaders in April. In his Friday’s address, he said only two persons owned the watch in India now.

According to him, only 500 of the watches were produced by the company Bell & Ross along with Dassault Aviation, reflecting the design of the Rafale jets manufactured by the latter. Mr. Annamalai had earlier said he would wear the watch “out of patriotism” till he lived since the “French-made Rafale jets had enhanced India’s capabilities in high-altitude warfare.”

Mr. Annamalai also released what he said were the statements of his bank accounts and credit cards for the past years, running to more than 90 pages, for public scrutiny.

Discrepancies alleged

However, section of DMK members and others pointed out on social media that the serial number of the watch varied between the bill of original purchase by Mr. Ramakrishnan and the receipt showing his sale to Mr. Annamalai. Further, they pointed out that Mr. Annamalai’s claim on Friday that his watch was the 147 th of the 500 differed with his earlier claim that it was the 149 th.

