Friends, film fraternity fondly remember Prathap Pothen

Most of actor Prathap Pothen’s friends and colleagues in the film industry fondly recalled that he was a jolly-good guy, always in good spirits and full of laughter. And yet, Mr. Pothen, going by his social media feed, was in the recent past deeply reflective about death, life and existence.

After the news of his death became public, Mr. Pothen’s posts and comments on social media were widely acknowledged by movie-lovers to suggest that he may have had an inkling about his impending death.

Responding to a comment made by one of his fans, asking what the purpose of life could be, in response to his Facebook post that ‘multiplication is the name of the game (presumably life)’, Mr. Pothen said, “I wish I knew...but right now I think it’s just surviving.”

Also read:Farewell, my dear friend Prathap! by Suhasini Maniratnam

A few days ago, Mr. Pothen shared a poem by English poet John Donne, titled ‘Death, Be Not Proud’. A few years ago, Mr. Pothen recorded a video of him singing Frank Sinatra’s ‘My Way’, which starts with the words, “And now, the end is near.”

Mr. Pothen’s death caused an outpouring of grief in the film industry and on social media. Industry stalwarts such as filmmaker Mani Ratnam and cinematographers Rajiv Menon and P.C. Sreeram were among the first to arrive at his house and pay their respects.

Social media users fondly remembered him as an actor in films such as Moodu Pani, Varumayin Niram Sigappu, Nenjathai Killathe, Panneer Pushpangal and Azhiyatha Kolangal, and as a filmmaker in Vetri Vizha, Rithubedham and Seevalaperi Pandi.

Also read:Prathap Pothen, an actor who made his characters believable

Many also recalled memorable songs that he was a part of, including the evergreen ‘En Iniya Pon Nilave’ from the film Moodu Pani and ‘Kodai Kaala Kaatre’ from Panneer Pushpangal.

He bagged a national award for Best Debut Director for Meendum Oru Kadhal Kadhai, in which Raadika Sarathkumar was his co-star. He went on to marry her, but they separated later.

Mr. Pothen received a Filmfare Award for Best Director in Malayalam for Rithubhedam (1987). He also received a Special Jury Award for Once Upon a Time There was a Kallan. His performance in 22 Female Kottayam (2012) in a negative role received widespread appreciation.

In his last full-fledged, in-depth interview on the YouTube channel ‘Chai With Interview’, Mr. Pothen said that though his brother Hari Pothen was a producer, he didn’t get an opportunity through him. Mr. Pothen had worked with four of Tamil cinema’s biggest yesteryear directors – Balu Mahendra, K. Balachander, R. Mahendran and R. Bharathiraja.

“Balachander and Bharathiraja were hands-on directors. Mahendran was more of a writer. Balu Mahendra was an actor’s director,” he said.

Mr. Pothen was one of the few English-educated actors and filmmakers in those days, and was known for playing sophisticated characters in Tamil and Malayalam. Despite this, Mr. Pothen delivered a smash hit in Seevalaperi Pandi, a film considered to be outside his comfort zone. His skill as a director shone through in the movie, as it was appreciated for its authenticity despite revelations that it was not actually shot on location, in Tirunelveli.

Actor Kamal Haasan, who collaborated with him in several movies and also featured in Vetri Vizha, which was directed by Mr. Pothen, said the film industry didn’t witness the talent he had in its entirety.

“I first knew his elder brother, Hari Pothen, and I became friends with him (Prathap Pothen) without knowing that he was his brother. I first met him when he was with the theatre company Madras Players. Writer Ananthu and I told K. Balachandar that Prathap could become a good actor in movies too. We were also happy to make him a director. He was a good writer and an actor. He will live on in our memories,” he said.

Mr. Pothen was frank and outspoken in interviews when he was asked about his past relationships and the stars he worked with. The actor-filmmaker was reportedly in the process of finalising the script for his next directorial project in Malayalam, which was stalled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.