Tamil Nadu

Friends come together to rebuild house

New house construction in full swing at Uppatty in Udhagamandalam.

New house construction in full swing at Uppatty in Udhagamandalam.  

Sivakumar’s house had collapsed in March

When 40-year-old Sivakumar’s dilapidated house at Selakunnu in Uppatty collapsed just two days before the Janata Curfew was enforced on March 22, the father of two, who works as a painter, feared that his family would be rendered homeless. However, hearing about his sad plight, a group of his friends started a WhatsApp group and managed to crowd-fund the construction of his new house in just 45 days.

Speaking to The Hindu, M. Sathish, a resident of Gudalur who works at a bank and who has been friends with Mr. Sivakumar since childhood, said that the latter has two children, one of whom is developmentally challenged.

“He makes just enough money to cover his son’s medical costs, so we knew that the family was struggling financially,” said Mr. Sathish. After the house collapsed, “I thought that I would be homeless, and would have to put up a tent on the land and stay there,” said Mr. Sivakumar.

Hearing that his house had been destroyed, Sivakumar’s friends, Mr. Sathish and D. Girish, established a WhatsApp group, where they appealed for funds from their friends and family all across India and those living abroad.

“Initially, we aimed to raise around ₹1 lakh to build a shed with a roof, but people who heard of Sivakumar’s story contributed more than what we initially aimed for, and we ended up raising ₹4 lakh in just a few days,” said Mr. Girish.

Within 45 days, a house with three rooms, a kitchen and a bathroom was completed, and Mr. Sivakumar moved in with his family on Saturday.

“I am so thankful to my friends and all the people who contributed to build the house. If not for them, we would probably all be on the street,” said Mr. Sivakumar.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 1, 2020 8:46:50 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/friends-come-together-to-rebuild-house/article31719515.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY