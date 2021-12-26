Tamil NaduSALEM 26 December 2021 00:46 IST
Comments
Friend of former Chief Minister’s personal assistant held
Updated: 26 December 2021 00:46 IST
The personnel of the District Crime Branch (DCB) on Saturday arrested K. Selvakumar, a friend of the personal assistant (PA) of former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, on charges of promising a youth a government job and duping him.
G. Tamilsevan, from Neyveli, lodged a complaint with the DCB, alleging that G. Mani alias Nadupatty Mani, who was the PA to the former Chief Minister, and his friend Selvakumar, received ₹17 lakh from him and assured him of a job in the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation. However, they failed to get him the job and did not return the money. Selvakumar was arrested in Kondalampatti.
More In Tamil Nadu
Read more...