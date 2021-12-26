Tamil Nadu

Friend of former Chief Minister’s personal assistant held

The personnel of the District Crime Branch (DCB) on Saturday arrested K. Selvakumar, a friend of the personal assistant (PA) of former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, on charges of promising a youth a government job and duping him.

G. Tamilsevan, from Neyveli, lodged a complaint with the DCB, alleging that G. Mani alias Nadupatty Mani, who was the PA to the former Chief Minister, and his friend Selvakumar, received ₹17 lakh from him and assured him of a job in the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation. However, they failed to get him the job and did not return the money. Selvakumar was arrested in Kondalampatti.


