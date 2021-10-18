Fresh weather system to bring showers

RAMANATHAPURAM: TAMIL NADU: 17 October 2021: Rain lashing in Ramanathapuram on Sunday evening. Photo: L. Balachandar / The Hindu

CHENNAI

18 October 2021 01:12 IST

It will lead to heavy rain from Wednesday in districts in the south of Tamil Nadu

Rainfall may take a dip in the State for two days, even as it lashed parts of districts in the south and along the Western Ghats on Sunday. A fresh weather system may influence an increase in rain, particularly over the southern parts, from Wednesday.

Officials of the Meteorological Department said thunderstorms with moderate rain were likely in one or two places over a few districts, including Namakkal and Villupuram, on Monday. Coastal areas and south Tamil Nadu too may experience isolated light rain.

A fresh spell of easterly wave is likely to have an impact on the State for three or four days from Wednesday, said officials.

Advertising

Advertising

N. Puviarasan, director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, said a new weather system was likely to form over the Bay of Bengal, off the Comorin region, and this may bring rain of even heavy intensity.

However, the possibility of very heavy rain would depend on the strengthening of the system, he said.

The weather system off Kerala that faded into a trough brought extremely heavy rain along the Western Ghats and in the southern districts. During the last 24 hours, ending 8.30 a.m. on Sunday, Papanasam in Tirunelveli received a whopping 27 cm of rainfall and Pechiparai in Kanniyakumari received 22 cm of rain, he said.

Rain continued on Sunday as well in places including Salem, Kodaikanal, Chennai, Kanniyakumari and Valparai, which received nearly 4 cm of rain till 5.30 p.m. on Sunday.

On Wednesday, thunderstorms with heavy rain are likely to occur at one or two places over Pudukkottai, Tiruchi, Madurai and the delta districts. A few other places in the south may get moderate rain. Only light rain is likely over the northern parts of the State, said officials.

However, Chennai has low chances of rain or thunderstorm till Tuesday, and the maximum temperature may be around 35 degrees Celsius.